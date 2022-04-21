After the release of the music video, though there were no official promotions by the group, YG had announced a cover contest.

Daesung is the only member who doesn't have an official Instagram account but he took to Youtube to announce that he would be participating in the contest.

Fans had guessed a long time back that D'SPLAY is no one else but Daesung. He has shown off his drumming skills on his YouTube channel while consistently denying that he is Daesung.

However, with Big Bang's comeback, he uploaded a vlog on the filming of the mv and later uploaded an audio interview which looked like a parody but there is no doubt that Daesung is D'SPLAY. He uploaded his drum cover of "Still Life" like he said he would.

