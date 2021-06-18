Big Banners, Mighty Projects and Heavy-Duty Co-Stars - The Pan-Indian star, Pooja Hedge, Is Ready To Conquer!

If there's any actress currently who's got an enviable line up of mighty impressive and big ticket films along with a bevy of choicest heavy-weight costars, it has to be the pan-Indian actress, Pooja Hegde. Speaking about her upcoming films, she's got her kitty full with projects like Rohit Shetty's Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Salman Khan. Then she's got the pan-India release, Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas. Her Telugu film Acharyaa starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan is a much anticipated one. Another Telugu gem, Most Eligible Bachelor opposite Akhil Akkineni and then there's the Tamil film, Thalapathy 65 opposite Vijay. Woah! If this is not an enviable list, what is?

Pooja is one of the first actresses of her generation to lead the Pan-India trend, which has become a norm with the fast changing dynamics of Indian cinema. Given this scenario, there's a huge demand for pan-Indian stars, to satiate the needs of the Indian entertainment market. Filmmakers aim to reach larger audiences and an actress like Pooja, with an appeal and fan following across industries, make her a viable asset. No wonder, Pooja is making a supersonic headway in cinema, across languages and beyond borders.

The gorgeous actress started her journey with beauty pageants. She was crowned as the second runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 pageant. From there Pooja plunged into a film career and hasn't looked back ever since. Big budgets, big banners and mega co-stars, she's got it all. She's a perfect concoction of great looks, talent, determination and hardwork. These qualities have gotten her where she is today.

Pooja's upcoming films speaks volumes of where her career is headed and how bright it's already looking. We can't wait to watch what's she got in store for us in all these grand films!