Big Bollywood Breakups That Shook The Industry!

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:

One of the most controversial couples in B-Town, Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan had a terrible relationship. The two were seen in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam film in 1999. According to the reports, Salman wanted Aishwarya to promise to get married to him, but she was not interested.

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor:

The two were in a serious relationship and had done quite several films together. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor dated for almost five years and were very vocal about their relationship. But the two called it quits in 2006 ending a fairy-tale love story.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif:

While shooting for their movie Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif fell for each other. The two were trying hard to make their relationship work but things didn't fall in place for them. Just when they made their relationship public and wedding reports started doing rounds, news of their break-up flashed.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone:

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s alleged love story and their ugly break-up left fans shocked as the ex-couple was going to get engaged soon. The couple met in 2007 and reportedly fell in love on the sets of Bachna Ae Haseeno in 2008. Their relationship was short-lived as Deepika admitted to having caught Ranbir cheating on her, and Ranbir was soon paired with Katrina Kaif.