Big Bollywood Debate: Bollywood remakes of International films Aitbaar(Dial M for Murder)

Aitbaar(Dial M for Murder)

An underrated classic, arriving almost 3–4 decades after the original, the remake by Mukul Anand remains one of the best suspense-thriller-mystery genre movies in Bollywood. Well written, gripping, engaging (except for 2 badly placed songs) & brilliantly acted by all 4 players Raj Babbar-Dimple Kapadia-Suresh Oberoi & Danny Denzongpa, this one also has a couple of really good ghazal mood songs(Bappi Lahiri at his best here)very well shot.