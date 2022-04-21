Big Bollywood Debate: Bollywood Romance in the 2000s Vs 2020s

Fashion has got a contemporary and vivacious outlook as it's more about the feeling and confidence actors wear. Actors justify this by opting for movies like Chhapaak, Dangal, Sarbjit, Saand ki Aankh, etc, and the audience reflects back the same. It's high time filmmakers are now projecting taboos because if these issues aren't spoken about now, it would create an imbalance in society. Now more than a superstar actor, sensible content rules onscreen. Padman focused on menstrual hygiene, Shubh Mangal Saawdhaan on impotency, Pink on women's rights and feminism, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha on open defecation, Vicky Donor on sperm donation, Mardani on human trafficking, Peepli Live on farmer's suicide and this list continue.