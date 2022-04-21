Big Bollywood Debate: Bollywood Romance that we experienced

Romance and love stories were the best sellers so far. However, instead of focusing on the relationship, movies started emphasizing character development. Generation Y came into focus. Movies like Wake Up Sid, Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara, Yeh Jawani Hain Diwani, Dil Chahta Hain, and 3 Idiots explored the life of urban youth, and their relationships, their vulnerability and their aspirations. With the rise of BPOs and the IT industry, the movie-going youth could relate themselves to the characters shown in movies. The characters were more humane than the heroes.