Big Bollywood Debate: Bollywood Romance that we experienced

Along with mainstream movies, independent movies started becoming popular. Directors like Anurag Kashyap (Dev D, Black Friday), and Vishal Bharadwaj (Maqbool, Omkara) lead the way. Their unique story-telling along with down to earth realism struck a chord with the audience. The New Age directors could even make the mainstream movies appear different - Imtiyaz Ali (Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kaal), Neeraj Pandey (Wednesday). And then came... Rajkumar Hirani created brilliant movies with a sense of realism and the story itself was a message. This period also saw the rise of female directors - Zoya Akthar, Reema Skagit and Farah Khan.