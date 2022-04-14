Big Bollywood Debate: Heroism in Tollywood Vs Bollywood

Bollywood was a better industry than any industry in the past but now it is facing a comparison with the Tollywood industry. It will not be wrong to mention the fact that most of the Bollywood movies are copied from Tollywood movies like Heropanti 1 [parugu] and 2 [Goodachari]. Tollywood is much more advanced now. Money grossing movie around heroism in India is Bahubali 2 which is a Telugu movie. Whereas recent movies in Bollywood which are kind of seeing a change in the way they are produced are doing great not just commercially but also with storyline and acting.

So the bitter truth about the debate is that yes, there are some artists who still play an important role in making the 'Heroism' in Bollywood, better. But at the same time, it cannot be ignored that Tollywood has progressed very fast with the kind of 'Hero centric' films produced recently.