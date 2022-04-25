Big Bollywood Debate- Sanjay Leela Bhansali Filmography, Then Vs Now

LB is a curious filmmaker. I love the conviction with which he tells his stories. He's probably the best director in Hindi cinema as far as translating a script to screen. The present poor state of Hindi cinema of course makes him look greater than he actually is, and also because no one else seems to have any idea on how to make a historical drama look convincing on screen. But he surely has done magic over his films, which are not just very artistic but also magnificent for the eyes. He surely will remain one of the best directors of all time.