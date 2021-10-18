Big Boss 15: A new couple is seen cuddling and romancing in the show!

Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash are currently seen romancing around in the Big Boss 15 house! Their fans are calling them 'TejRan' and are hoping for them to come together.





Recently Tejasswi was seen sitting on top of Karan Kundra while he was sleeping. They have been goofing around a lot in the house for example drinking coffee from the same mug, hugging each other, Tejasswi was seen wearing Karan's hoodie and also lying on Karan's lap. Tejasswi was also smelling Karan's t-shirt during a task.





After Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, Karan and Tejasswi could be the next power couple in the Big House, what do you think about that?



