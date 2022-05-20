The big debate on Nepotism continues

Given the issue surrounding nepotism, Bollywood actor Adhyayan Suman, who is gearing up for the much-anticipated third season of 'Aashram,' said that despite being an industry insider, things have not gone as well for him.

He believes that the audience has the ultimate power, and that no amount of publicity or campaigns can truly alter an actor's or actress's career if the audience is unwilling to see them and their work.

At a press conference for 'Aashram 3,' the actor said, "I've never benefited from nepotism. The audience determines what will work and who will work. The discussion of nepotism has always been fruitless." The actor gave a current example, saying, "Kartik Aaryan is getting the same amount of love for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' as Alia Bhatt is getting for 'Gangubai Kathiwadi.' In this day and age, talent and content reign supreme."