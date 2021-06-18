Big on Lip & Cheek Tints? Here’s one that you’ll love!

One of my recent favourite discovered brands is Daughter Earth and their lip & cheek tints are so good that I have called for almost all the shades. 100% Vegan and Vitamin E enriched Lip & Cheek Tint that gives me lips and cheeks a naturally flushed look and a soft warm tint. Love how my face looks after using this, gives the cheeks a rosy glow and my lips a natural tint.

The presence of Shea butter, Moringa, and Almond oils in this product nourish the skin deeply and can help prevent transdermal water loss by forming a protective lipid barrier.

A great product to buy, when you are need a quick nourishing glow for your skin!