Big Matthew talks about his struggles before KARD happened

Matthew Kim a.k.a Big Matthew of Kard opens up about how he had to struggle to be where he is today. Kard is making a comeback after a long hiatus. The co-ed K-Pop group is the only one of their kinds to be making international headlines since their debut.

Since J.Seph is the only one who had to serve in the military as BM is an American citizen and the rest two are girls- Jiwoo and Somin, the group stopped their activities. Though BM made his debut as a model and walked several runways of luxury designers while the group was on hiatus, they were immensely missed by fans.

Ahead of their comeback on 22nd June, they have been releasing videos to turn up the hype. BM starts their RE:member series by talking about his initial days after he moved to South Korea from the states. From being broke and second guessing his decisions to making his debut and going on world tours with his group.

Check out the video below to get an insight into his pre-idol days.