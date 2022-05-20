The big North-South Cinema debate: Karan Johar takes a stand

The tremendous success of south films such as 'RRR,' 'KGF: Chapter 2,' and 'Pushpa,' according to filmmaker Karan Johar, has "raised the standard for Indian films" and educated the industry to seek higher.

"We don't want any language (films) to be compared to other other; we're just proud of Indian cinema and want it to keep marching forward and being on the entertainment global map," Johar remarked.

When asked if he saw the south film industry as competition, the filmmaker stated that such a viewpoint would be damaging to the progress of Indian cinema.