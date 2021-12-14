Bigadne De song out now from the film 83!

The upcoming Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone upcoming cricket film 83 that is based on a true story, has launched its new song Bigadne De today! In the song, we can see that the entire cricket team wins the semifinal match and they are celebrating this news, whereas we can also see them practising for their semifinal match!

The song is sung by Pritam, Benny Dayal, and Ashish Pandit.

The movie 83 is all about how India won their first cricket world cup.

The movie is releasing on 24th December in your nearby theatres! Till then you can enjoy listening to the movies new song Bigadne De!