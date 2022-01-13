BIGBANG will not be a part of 2022 Coachella, fans disappointed

It was announced two years ago that K-pop boy group BIGBANG would be a part of the popular US music festival, Coachella 2020 which would have made them the first-ever K-pop group to attend this festival. Initially, it was scheduled to take place in 2020, however, it got postponed due to COVID-19 and was later officially cancelled. Nevertheless, fans were excited to see the group in the 2022 edition.





Well, It came as a disappointment to fans when this US music festival announced their lineup of the artists who will be performing at the festival for 2022, but BIGBANG, who was confirmed to be the part of the 2020 Coachella and make their long-awaited comeback, was not involved in the highly anticipated list. VIPs (BIGBANG fans) had thought that BIGBANG will be invited this year, but much to their disappointment, the group is not involved. On the other hand, hip-hop trio Epik High will attend the 2022 Coachella festival, unlike BIGBANG. YG has not yet responded to the news.





What do you think when will we get to see the group back on the stage?