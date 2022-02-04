BIGBANG's T.O.P departs YG and group announces Spring comeback

YG Entertainment came up with a piece of bittersweet news as they announced that BIGBANG will be coming back with a new song this spring. Currently, the group is filming the music video for it. However, unfortunately, this is not the end to the news, they further announced that T.O.P who has been a part of the agency for sixteen years has finally decided to part ways with YG.





In the statement, YG wrote, "BIGBANG will be releasing a new song this spring. They have already completed recording their new song, and they are currently preparing to shoot the music video." The agency further added, "T.O.P's exclusive contract with YG has ended, and he will be taking on a wide variety of new challenges as both an artist and an entrepreneur." They stated T.O.P "also want to broaden the scope of his individual activities aside from just his promotions with BIGBANG" and the decision was respected by everyone.





YG concluded with, "As long as the conditions are right, [T.O.P] will always participate in BIGBANG's activities whenever he is able." This will mark their first comeback in almost four years, their last album "Flower Road" was released in 2018, since then the fans have been anticipating their comeback but somehow it got delayed every time. Well, finally one of the biggest second-gen Kpop groups will be back, are you excited?