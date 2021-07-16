Do you think the representation of women characters have changed over the years? Watch 5 binge-worthy movies

In 2021, we have seen many movie releases on different OTT platforms. Among them, here are 5 movies that pass the Bechdel test. The portrayal of women characters has changed over the years, and here's how it has been represented. Let us know your thoughts.

Cruella on Disney+ Hotstar

Cruella is a movie about revenge led by a woman Isabella (Cruella), played by Emma Stone. There is no romance or fun. It's brutal, and this film needs to be watched.

Moxie on Netflix

Moxie is a film against the deadly patriarchal society that poisons the youth culture. Amy Poehler's directorial flick shows women in a strong structure.

Raya And The Last Dragon on Disney+ Hotstar

This Disney film is about identity, unity, and trust. From Raya, the protagonist, to the last dragon, Sisu, and the villain Namaari- everyone is represented as the strong women characters. This film displays strength and kindness, and it also showed people of colour, making this animated movie richer.

Finding 'Ohana on Netflix

Finding 'Ohana is a fun movie to watch where a group of teenagers go on an adventure deep inside a mountain. The film represents strong women characters.

The Mauritanian on Amazon Prime

Even if The Mauritanian has a male protagonist, this film passes the Bechdel Test because of the two lawyers played by Jodie Foster and Shailene Woodley. They have taken this film to another level.

Do you agree?