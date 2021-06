Bio oil to the rescue

No this product is not just for ‘after pregnancy’. Skin care oil by bio oil reduces acne scars, stretch marks, ageing skin and uneven skin tone! It’s an One-in-all oil! If that’s not great then I don’t know what is. It’s a pack of 2 bottles each of 60ml only for ₹890/- It is perfect for all skin types too. As for acne, mineral oil is non comedogenic, so no it will NOT clog your pores. There's a ton of bad hype and misinformation on mineral oil out there. So, do give this product a try.