Bioderma Sebium Mat Control - My Honest Review #BeautyTruthBomb

I cannot deny that I am a big fan of the French Pharmacy brand. I have recently tried – Bioderma’s Mat Control Moisturiser from their Sebium Range. This is a mattifying shine control fluid that is targeted at combination skin.

This product claims that it provides the perfect canvas on your face to create a flawless look. It costs Rs. 1500 for 30 ml. It has ingredients such as zinc, salicylic acid, glycerine, and agaric. This product is only meant for those women who have oily and combination skin types.

The consistency of the cream is very thin and has a slight mellow fragrance. The first time when I saw the runny liquid consistency of the cream, I thought to myself that it was never going to be nourishing enough but I was in for a surprise. I use this in my AM routine over my cleansed face. I focus it, especially on my T zone. My skin feels so smooth and refreshed. I apply my sunscreen over this without making my skin look dehydrated or dull. It also serves well as a primer base with a BB cream or a foundation. I have noticed that it gives a matte look that stays for long hours.

I cannot recommend this product to women who struggle with sebum and also who have oily skin.