Biore UV Aqua Rich Water Essence Sunscreen – Is It Worth The Hype? #BeautyTruthBomb

If you have been following me then you might know that I am very particular about using sunscreens. This is one of the products that every person should be using from a health standpoint. I have been using Biore Sunscreen which one of my friends gifted me from Japan. It has a watery gel-like texture which easily spreads on the skin. After applying, my skin feels so clean and refreshed. It is like a slightly thick serum and a lightweight primer. My skin type is oily so on my T zone when I am out in the sun most sunscreens make my skin look very greasy but this doesn’t. The best part of the sunscreen which I liked was that it has zero white casts. One thing that I didn’t like about this sunscreen is that alcohol is one of the main ingredients which can’t be ignored.