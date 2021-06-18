Biotique Bio cucumber Pore tightening toner

Before sharing you the detail reviews of this toner let me explain you What is a toner?

Toner is a skin care product that is used after cleanser & before a moisturizer or serum to balance your skin pH levels.

When the seabum on your skin mixes with the sweat it forms a acidic layer called the acid mantle which has a pH of 4.5-5. Normally soaps & harsh cleansers mess with these pH & makes it alkaline so these Toner helps in neutralising this pH.

How it benefits to your skin ?

It has one of the natural greatest cooling & purifying health benefits blended with coriander, berberry, peppermint oil & fresh waters of Himalayan water This helped my skin maintain the pH level. It gives a soothing effect on my skin when applied with the cotton pads. It helped me in tightening my pores also reduces oil from the skin which clog the pores.

Note it does not cause any breakout to my skin. It helps in minimizing the pores but slowly. works well for oily combination skin can be used by Men & Women both.