Biotique Bio Fruit Whitening Lip Balm – Does it work? #BeautyTruthBomb

Lip balm is an important skincare product that everyone uses. It plays an important role from treating chapped lips to protecting our lips. Biotique has launched a range of lip balms and I have tried Bio Fruit Whitening Lip Balm. The lip balm contains fruits that have nutrients and are rich in vitamins. The texture of this balm is red with a hint of orange in it which helps to cancel off the pigmentation on the lips. Also, it contains beeswax which acts as a natural humectant that keeps our lips hydrated and nourished for hours. The fragrance is just amazing. The lip balms easily glide on the lips, it moisturizes my lips and makes them plump.

I highly recommend this lip balm by Biotique to everyone.