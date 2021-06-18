Biotique Bio Papaya Face wash with100% Botanical Extracts

This was my first brand @biotique_world

2 years back when I decided to stop using soaps which were making my skin so dry and then I came across Biotique products for my Skin. Till now I m constantly using this face wash & got some other products for my proper routine when I started seeing a visible difference in my skin.

How this product works ?

Papaya contains Papain enzymes & beta carotene which is really very effective at removing dead cells & and helps in skin lightening.

This face wash has really and genuinely helped me in so many ways to give a life to my Skin.

Blended with pure papaya fruit & natural Ayurvedic ingredients to make your skin rejuvenate & glow. This face wash helps in improving the dead surface of the skin , unclog & deepcleanse the pores, helps in controlling your Acne, It has a gel like consistency with a delicate mild scrub particles in it , which are not at all harsh on skin but makes your skin gentle & soft. It dosent makes your Skin dry after using.

This face wash is for All skin types can be used by Men & Women and comes in a very affordable range.

Overall this product is worth

