Which Make - Up Look did Birthday Girl Katrina rock effortlessly?

With her enchanting persona and infectious smile, birthday girl Katrina Kaif has left us all stunned with her beautiful looks. Be it goofball or the red carpets, this lady makes us fall in love every time with her gorgeous look.

So here are few looks of the amazing stunner that has inspired me and every woman should definitely try these looks:

Gorgeous In Black

If you are looking for a flawless look for next party look, then this is all you need. Like Katrina keep a natural base with a highlighted cheeks and try subtle smoke eyes. You can keep your hairs straight but little messy like just her and go for glossy nude lips.

Desi Girl

Her causal looks make us admire so much, then Katrina kaif’s desi and traditional look has left speechless. With the wedding and festivity season upon us, you can highlight your cheekbones and do inner corner highlight. You can try this look, where you can focus on eyes with curled up lashes. This will add illumination glow to your overall look and don’t forget to keep your makeup minimal just like her.

Retro Chic

Name a person who looks stunner in retro look better than this lady? With the peach highlighted cheeks with a perfectly arched eyebrow and a subtle pink tint for her lips. The beach waves hairstyle is just like a cherry on the top which made her look more gorgeous. Katrina brought this retro look with the boom and adds a chic factor to overall look.