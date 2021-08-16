Birthday Special : According To You What Are The Most Unforgettable Characters Saif Ali Khan Played On-Screen?

Saif Ali Khan, the Pataudi king has indeed had a golden career in the film industry and he has clearly risen to the top and become and fan favourite in no time. With a history of portraying some really cool and beloved characters on-screen, its really difficult to choose, but here are some unforgettable roles that the superstar gave us. Well, I don't know about you, but for me it will definitely have to be all of these:

Rohit, "Kal Ho Na Ho"

This 2003 film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan is known to make many hearts go round with the goofy yet loveable portrayal of Saif on-screen. The actor gave us gave us several reasons to cry but he also gave us some excellent moments depicting true love and friendship.

Sameer, "Dil Chahta Hai"

2001's flick "Dil Chahta Hai" explores the ups and downs of life and is still widely popular among millennials and Gen z’s alike, with Saif’s light-hearted character bringing in loads of humour and positivity.

RV, "Tara Rum Pum"

Honestly, what's cooler than playing a race car driver? Besides nailing that role, Saif really showed his versatility as an actor by playing both, a cool, confident guy and a heartbroken wrench all in the span of two hours.

Jai, "Love Aaj Kal"

Giving the cinema some classic realistic moments, Saif almost nailed this character by flawlessly portraying the role of a man in love with his freedom while also with his girlfriend, making the film extremely relatable.

Gautam, "Cocktail"

This 2012’s surprise hit starred the actor in a complex role of a man stuck in a love triangle, from someone who wanted nothing but enjoyment from life to actually growing up and taking control of it, Saif absolutely instantly won all the hearts!