Birthday Special : Here Some Of Richard Gere's Best Performances Till Date!

Pretty Woman

Rom-coms thrive on the chemistry of its lead actors, it’s hard to imagine what “Pretty Woman” would have been without Richard Gere’s charisma, and his rapport with Julia Roberts that makes it into a true 90's fairy tale.

Primal Fear

This crime drama stars Richard Gere as a lawyer. This mystery flick is a must-see for all crime lovers, and it is bound to throw all viewers for a loop.

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

This family flick is a pure tale of wholesome love and entertainment, starring Richard Gere as a loveable man, who finally finds his life turned around when he takes an abandoned dog home with him.

Runaway Bride

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts were magic on screen. Once again with Runaway Bride, Gere gave us full boyfriend / future husband goals.

Days Of Heaven

This drama romance might just be unique from any rom-com out there, this early starring role of Gere is a must-watch that is bound to keep all viewers engaged from start to finish.











