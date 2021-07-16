Birthday Special : Katrina Kaif Has Had The Most Phenomenal Journey In Bollywood Don't You Think?

Along with an outsider tag, lack of Hindi, no source of motivation and a massively flop debut, Katrina Kaif had nothing working for her when she made her debut with Boom in 2003. She battled Hindi diction troubles and the 'outsider' label with patience and confidence to win over millions and billions of Bollywood fanatics.

Long story short, Katrina Kaif has now become that one actress with probably the biggest number of hits in the current lot of actresses in the industry. She has worked with top-notch stars and filmmakers in her 18 year long career to treat the silver screen with her phenomenal acting skills.

It’s hard and taxing to work for an industry where there are long hours of continuous toil with no breaks, but Katrina Kaif has been seen working passionately towards all films that she’s a part of, always giving the audience something new to look forward too. So what do you think works for her, that people still die to watch her movies? What does she have that most actresses in Bollywood surely desire but only few can realize?