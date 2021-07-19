Priyanka Chopra's Global Breakthrough To Success Is Almost Commendable, Isn't It?

With her heart set on studying Aeronautical Engineering, Priyanka Chopra later made her Bollywood debut with ‘The Hero: Love Story of a Spy’ in 2003 and went on to play the role of leading ladies in blockbuster hits. The outsider with probably no godfather, stepped on into the industry with courage and and confidence and has been delivering mind-blowing and bold performances ever since. And she didn't stop there, after Bollywood she steadily embarked on a new journey and ventured into Hollywood to try her luck.

When you’ve made your mark in one part of the world , it’s really difficult to start fresh , but Priyanka moved on with passion and belief in herself, and became a raging Hollywood star with hits like Quantico, Baywatch and Isn’t It Romantic etc. starring among some of the most influential Hollywood stars.

Know to be the woman who broke the glass ceiling and became a global sensation, Priyanka Chopra makes India swell with pride with her incredible sense of hard work and dedication towards her passion and her society. We salute the legendary star who is making heads turn with every move she makes. To build an empire as big as Priyanka Chopra’s is now a dream of millions of struggling actors around the world. It’s commendable to see how the actresses journey took such an amazing turn, dont you think? She really is one of a kind , isn’t she?