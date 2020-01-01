Birthday Special : Rajkumar Rao's Acting Versatility Is Absolutely One Of A Kind, Isn't It?

Rajkumar Rao, has displayed his unrequited talent in every movie since the very start, despite the size of the role. The actor is just 11 years old in the industry, but has already essayed a variety of roles ranging from that of a boyfriend in Ragini MMS to a social reforming Lawyer in Shahid to a security guard in Hansal Mehta's Citylights to a house-arrested man in Trapped and other out of the box performances in his latest films like Stree, Ludo and The White Tiger etc.

Despite not having the conventional built and good looks of a typical Bollywood hero, he commands an excellent on-screen presence, that has allowed him to nail absolutely every powerful and gripping role with utmost ease, be it comedy, action, drama etc.

While Bollywood boasts a huge variety of actors, many find it safe and comfortable to adhere to only one genre and character while there are others who don’t want to be pigeonholed by the industry, I think it’s safe to say that Rajkumar Rao is one of them, isn’t he? Don’t you think Rajkummar Rao is one actor who is very flexible and versatile when it comes to his craft?