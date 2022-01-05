Birthdays and marriages seem to be bonding days for Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone!

Well, the rivalry between female actresses has been very common not just in Bollywood but also in other film industries. For example, there has been a major feud between Anjelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston due to Brad Pitt and it still continues, some of the rivals happen because of dating the same person in the industry!

Similarly, in the Bollywood industry, there has always been a cold war between Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif because of dating the same guy from the industry: Ranbir Kapoor!

It was years back when Deepika was first dating Ranbir Kapoor in 2008 and they were in a relationship for nearly 2 years and it was in 2009 when Ranbir Kapoor cheated on Deepika Padukone and started dating Katrina Kaif in 2009! Since then Deepika and Katrina have been major rival actors in the industry.

But sometimes even enemies become good friends and eventually they start becoming friends for the benefit of humanity! And today we get to see both leading actresses of Bollywood supporting each other's work and having respect for each other! Deepika Padukone who has always been a forgiving person did forgive Katrina Kaif later, not only that but she also congratulated Katrina Kaif on her marriage which happened recently on December 9th 2021!

Likewise, Katrina also has left all the grudges and she also wished Deepika Padukone for her Birthday today! Katrina Kaif posted a picture on her post and wrote, " Happy Birthday to u @Deepikapadukone! May this year be full of only health, peace and happiness!"



