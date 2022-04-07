The 'Bitter' truth of 'Bollywood'!

They have to be incredibly lucky to be very successful. Forget about all the bull about how much work they put in, how much training and how much they loved the script etc. A few good actresses get by with acting skills, but for the most part, the chick is just an extra fitting to the macho boy! For most roles of such 'heroines', any chick will do, really. Doesn't make a damn difference to the movie experience. Given their limited bandwidth, some may be amazing as lookers, dancers, models and whatnot, but unless it is a female central character, they have to hope they get the next call. For the first call, to play the lead is a long shot and it is available for a very short time in their lives. This is the hardest part.