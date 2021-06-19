Björn Andrésen the inspiration for “bishounen” boys in anime.

"Bishounen," is a Japanese term adopted by the anime lingo that refers to describe any male characters that are tall, slender, androgenous and good looking in an anime, manga, or video game, only boys under the age of 20 can apply to "bishounen". Ciel Phantomhive from Black Butler, Nagisa Shiota of Assassination Classroom and Sesshomaru from Inuyasha are the perfect example of Bishounen boys in anime.

In the 1971 film adaptation of the 1912 Thomas Mann novel Death in Venice, Björn Johan Andrésen is famous for playing the 14-year-old Tadzio. His role as Tadzio in the movie is said to have influenced many Japanese anime artists, like Keiko Takemiya, who had become popular for artistic caricatures of young, feminine men now commonly known as bishounen. Although the depictions of Bishounen have been around since the Tang Dynasty (618 A.D) it might have been the image of Bjorn that really contributed to the bishounen image of boys.