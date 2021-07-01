Black Widow coming on July 9; are you excited?

To be honest, I love Wanda, but Black Widow has a special place in my heart. In Endgame, when she sacrificed her life to get the soul stone, tears roll down my cheeks, thinking that an era of bravery, sassiness, kindness ended with her. Even though in reality, Black Widow is dead, here in this new film, she will tell her own life story.





She will face her past; she will end what she started. In this film, we will learn about Natasha Romanoff's childhood, her father and her sister. This film shows too much potential, and I cannot wait to see Black Widow kicking some butts in the savage way that she does.





Black Widow is releasing on July 9. What do you think?