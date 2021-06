Yes, BLACKPINK were the first K-Pop group to perform at Coachella and also the first girl group . But wait there's more good news they will be headlining Coachella 2022 along with BTS.

Although it is just a rumour after some lineup schedule was leaked online, we can only hope for the best!

2022 isn't here yet but we are already excited for it!