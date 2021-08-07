Blackpink and their Furry family

Blackpink members are amazing performers but do you know that they are amazing parents to their furry children also. Blackpink members in total have 15 pets. That is a lot of animals, isn’t it?





Jennie owns two dogs- Kai and Kuma. Kai is her oldest dog with beautiful snow-white fur and soulful eyes, Kuma a Pomeranian is the real boss of Blackpink. Lisa even made an iconic song “Kumayah” dedicated for him.





Jisoo has Dalgom, who is very shy and adorable. He is also a snow-white pupper. Jisoo has night paralysis and difficulty in sleeping but with Dalgomie by her side, she rests very well.





Lisa has the most pets out of them all. She has six cats and recently she also got a dog. Her cats are named Leo, Luca, Lili, Louis, Tiga and Hunter, she has named her puppy “Love”. Tiga and Hunter live with her parents in Thailand while Lili, Louis, Leo and Luca live with her. But she loves all of them equally.





Rose has two dogs and two fish. Her dogs are with her since childhood and they all live in Australia with her parents. Rose adopted a new day, Hank so that she can have a pet with her.





Blackpink love their pets very much and they always make sure to show them off in their v-lives and blackpink house. Blinks also can’t seem to get enough of that furry cuteness.