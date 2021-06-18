Blackpink Jennie's Wardrobe Essentials

These are the essential necessities that Blackpink Jennie swears by :

Cardigan’s sweaters

Jennie is frequently spotted donning a cardigan, cropped or overly huge and fitted and add comfort and warmth to any outfit, whether it's a dress or jeans.

Denim

This is a must-have piece of clothing. Light wash denims, particularly those with a loose fit,.. Vogue those with everything from summer dresses to loose T-shirts or and you'll look like a fashion icon in no time.

White sneaker

White shoes are by far the most fundamental and basic yet stylish, and the trend doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon.

Chanel ensemble

The tweed ensemble is one of Chanel’s most popular apparel. Although this is on the expensive radar Jennie is often seen wearing Chanel considering she’s the brand ambassador of the French luxury brand