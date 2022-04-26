BLACKPINK Might Comeback in June

BLACKPINK is reportedly set for a comeback in June!





On April 26, an exclusive media outlet reported that BLACKPINK are expected to release a new album in June this year.





This news comes as no surprise with the members hinting at a possible comeback for quite a while now. BLACKPINK member Jennie even said on her YouTube channel, "We will come back soon. Please wait."





This new album will mark BLACKPINK's first album release in one year and six months with their last release being 'THE ALBUM' in October 2020.