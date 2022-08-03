BLACKPINK: Will They Visit India? The locations of a K-pop group's world tour will break Desi BLINKs' hearts

BLACKPINK supporters are getting ready for the return of their queens! The K-pop group will launch their BORN PINK world tour in October after releasing their new album the following month. Worldwide BLACKPINK fans known as BLINKS (the group's official fandom name) were eager to see Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa perform in their nation. For their Indian followers, it appears that this still remains a distant dream.





BLACKPINK just revealed a schedule of their upcoming travels. India is not on the agenda, but they will pass via the US, the UK, and even touch Asia. On October 15 and 16, the trio will perform in Seoul to kick off their tour before departing for shows in the US and Canada.





In December, they will perform in London, Barcelona, Cologne, Paris, Berlin, and Amsterdam before heading to Europe and the UK. They will resume their tour in January 2023 with shows in Bangkok, Hong Kong, Riyadh, and Abu Dhabi. They'll perform in Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, and Manila before taking a break in February and returning in March. The trio will take another hiatus in April before coming back together in May for a concert in Singapore. Melbourne, Sydney, and Auckland performances will round up their concert in June.







