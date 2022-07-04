BLACKPINK In Your Area: The Girl Group Set To Make Long Awaited Comeback in August

BLACKPINK are finally going to be back in your area!









On July 6, BLACKPINK's label, YG Entertainment, released a statement regarding the girl group's comeback and world tour. According to statement, BLACKPINK are on the last stages of preparing for their full-group comeback in the upcoming month. "The girl group is currently in the final stages of recording their new album. BLACKPINK will start shooting their music video in July and make a comeback with new music in August," a YG representative revealed.









This will be the group's first OT4 release, following the release of their 1st studio album, 'The Album,' in October 2020.









Additionally, the girl group is preparing for a world tour! "In order to expand BLACKPINK's emotional connection with fans all over the world, they will set out for the largest-scale world tour in K-pop girl group history until the end of the year along with their comeback," the representative stated.









Meanwhile, BLACKPINK had a special project with Rolling Stone and featured on the magazine's cover page in June this year.