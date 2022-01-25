BLACKPINK's Jennie makes an appearance in an MV trailer for Grimes, girlfriend of Elon Musk

Fans are shocked and excited as Jennie will do a cameo in the Canadian musician Grimes' latest music video. Grimes dropped the "Shinigami Eyes" music video teaser on January 25, and Jennie was standing next to her. Also, this will be Jennie's first appearance in a music video after 1 year and 2 months since Lovesick Girls was released.





Meanwhile, Grimes is a 1998 born Canadian singer known for her distinct wild and artistic style. She has also gained media attention for being ex-girlfriend of billionaire Elon Musk, and mother of their child named 'X Æ A-Xii'. Back in July 2021, both Jennie and Grimes showed off their friendship on social media by posing in front of a rocket, at the campus of SpaceX which is Elon Musk's property. Fans were expecting them to collab one day, and it seems like their wishes have come true!





She also tagged Jennie in an Instagram post where she thanked all the people who worked on the new music video. Thus, it seems like Jennie isn't the only one who's doing a cameo, and fans are excited for the full video on January 26.