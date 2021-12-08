BLACKPINK's Jisoo praises Jung Hae-in ahead of the release of their drama 'Snowdrop'

Recently, during an interview, BLACPINK's Jisoo talked about her upcoming drama 'Snowdrop.' She shared her experience with the shooting, the support she is receiving from her fellow BLACKPINK members, spilt some tea on her character as well as she praised Jung Hae-in who is playing the opposite lead in the drama.





She shared her experience of working with him and said, "It’s really lucky for me that Jung Hae In is the first actor I’m starring opposite of. From the first shoot to the last, he monitored the scenes with me, and he was reliable because he led [the set] and listened well to my concerns about the role. I think his greatest charm is that he listens carefully and sincerely thinks over everyone’s concerns.”





Jung Hae-in is always appreciated for his warm and respectful nature by his leading ladies. Well, we don't have to wait a lot longer to watch this pairing on screens. The drama will premiere on December 18 on JTBC. It is helmed by the director of 'SKY Castle' and will be set in Seoul,1987.





Are you excited to watch the chemistry between the two leads?