Blackpink's Lisa is barred by YG Entertainment from attending any Bvlgari events in Paris!

Lisa is in Paris for the Paris Fashion Week Summer Spring Collection 2022 as the global ambassador of Celine. At the same time, Bulgari is running some very important events in Paris and the brand has invited all its global ambassadors to attend the event. Global megastars like Zendaya are also in attendance and as Lisa is also one of the global ambassadors of the brand, her fans were very excited to see her at the event.

Bulgari's CEO JC Babin took to his Instagram handle to clear up all the rumours. He officially confirmed that YG Entertainment has not allowed Lisa to participate in any event of theirs due to Covid. He said, "Lisa is in Paris but unfortunately due to Covid her agency doesn't want her to participate in the Event. Pity as we have an incredible Bvlgari event tomorrow in Milano and she won't be there". He further stated that due to these restrictions Lisa has missed out on meeting and collaboration on other global campaigns with stars like Zendaya, Lily Aldridge etc.

Fans are speculating that YG Entertainment is trying to restrict Lisa's popularity so that other 'Korean' members could shine. Other members of Blackpink Jennie, Jisoo and Rose were also in Paris to attend their brand shows but none of them was restricted by YG Entertainment from going to events or meeting other people due to 'COVID' restrictions. If YG didn't let any of them attend at all due to Covid then it might have been understandable but restriction only on Lisa doesn't make sense. Jisoo, Jennie and Rose also attended very crowded events without wearing any masks.