Blackpink's Lisa joins the initiative to fund children's education in her homeland Thailand!

Blackpink's Lisa is one of the most popular and influential figures in Thailand. She left her homeland to pursue her dream of becoming a KPOP star and worked hard in a foreign land to achieve it. She hasn't forgotten her roots now that she has become a global star. Her new solo album 'LALISA' has so many Thai cultural references such as her dress, makeup, musical instruments and also dance movements and also a visual picture of her nation which can be made by joining all the lightning strikes from her teaser video.





Lisa is now taking it a step further and she is striving to make a change in real-time. She is joining hands with Korean Foundation For International Cultural Exchange for a partnership that aims to build a 160 square metre “cultural compound” at Non-Suwan Phitthayakhom School in the Buriram province in Thailand, where Lisa was born and raised. It will also provide computers, projectors and also a dance academy to train children with aspirations of becoming an idol.





Lisa told Yonhap News Agency that “I would like [children] to be able to play freely in a better educational environment and follow their dreams without constraints, I want to encourage and support the precious dreams of many children.” She is truly the Lalisa Manobal of Thailand and always remain so.