Blackpink's Lisa is praised by Thailand's Prime Minister for promoting Thai culture in 'LALISA'!

Blackpink's Lisa released her solo album LALISA this month and it is already breaking records in the world. The music video for LALISA beat Taylor Swift's Me! music video to become the most-watched music video in 24 hours. Lisa has debuted as a solo singer in Billboard's Hot 100 at No.84. It debuted at 2 positions in Billboard Global 200 charts.

Now, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had praised the Thai born KPOP rapper for promoting that culture through her music video 'LALISA" by featuring the Phanom Rung Stone Castle and Thai craftsmanship.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Gen Prayut expressed his readiness to promote the country’s soft power, to increase value in the creative economy, following the phenomenal success of Lisa’s latest music video.