Block B Park Kyung's Military Discharge Postponed

Block B's Park Kyung's military discharge has been postponed.





On April 16, Park Kyung's agency Seven Seasons made the following announcement on Block B's Twitter account.





"Hello, this is Seven Seasons. We would like to inform you about Block B's Park Kyung's transfer to supplementary service. Park Kyung, who was scheduled to be discharged from the military this month, has been transferred to be a public service worker for health reasons, so the date of his military discharge has been postponed accordingly. He will do his best to faithfully fulfill his military enlistment. Thank you."





Park Kyung enlisted as an active duty solder in October 2020 and was supposed to be discharged in April this year.