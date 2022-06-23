Blockberry Creative To Take Legal Action Against Rumors Regarding LOONA's Chuu

LOONA's agency will be taking legal action against malicious comments surrounding member Chuu.









On June 23, Blockberry Creative released an official statement regarding the recent news about Chuu signing with another agency. They stated that the matter was groundless as no statements had been made by the agency or Chuu herself. Stating that the rumors have caused concern to the fans, BlockBerry Creative plans to take legal action against acts of defamation dealing with the agency and LOONA.









'We would like to inform you that we will respond strongly to malicious expanded interpretation or any actions that encourage it, malicious posts and comments beyond simple expression of opinion, with impunity,' stated the company.









This news comes days after it was reported that LOONA's Chuu will be leaving Blockberry Creative following which Chuu's longtime fansite master spoken up about Blockberry Creative's alleged mistreatment towards the girl group member.









Meanwhile, Chuu participated in LOONA's recent comeback promotions for 'Flip That,' however, will not be participating in the group's first world tour due to conflicting schedules.