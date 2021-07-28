Blockbuster Summer Is Not Over Yet, Here Are Some Movies You Shouldn't Miss!

The Last Letter From Your Lover:

After finding a trove of love letters from 1965, a reporter sets out to solve the mystery of a secret affair while embarking on a romance of her own.

Fear Street Trilogy:

Set in 1994, a group of teenagers discover terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations, and they all might be connected. All 3 parts are now streaming on Netflix.

Fatherhood:

A widowed new dad copes with doubts, fears, heartaches and dirty diapers as he sets out to raise his daughter on his own. This is inspired by a true story!

Army Of The Dead:

After a zombie outbreak in LA, a group of mercenaries take an ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever.

Awake:

After a global event wipes out humanity's ability to sleep, a troubled ex-soldier fights to save her family as society and her mind spirals into chaos.







