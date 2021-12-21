Blue House releases statement in response to 'Snowdrop' petition - Here's all you need to know about the controversy

The controversy regarding historical distortion in the JTBC drama 'Snowdrop' starring Jung Hae-in and BLACKPINK's Jisoo started in March 2021 when a part script got viral on the internet. Since then various petitions have been made to cancel the drama, however, the production affirmed to the viewers that it's not true and advised them to wait till the drama premieres.





Well, it seems like the situation has just gotten worse. The drama premiered with strict criticism due to various problematic facets of the drama such as historical distortion, the romanticization of North Korean spies and disrespect towards the Democratization movement. This led to a citizen creating an online petition to cancel the drama which has already surpassed 300,000 signatures. Taking everything into account, one of the three major sponsors even backed out from the drama apologized.





Meanwhile, everyone was waiting for a response from Blue House on the matter and finally, they have released an official statement where they stated, "For Snowdrop, the broadcasting station that plans to air it has claimed that the controversy was due to the incomplete synopsis and character introductions that were released partially, resulting in one-sided information. It is not a drama that disparages the Democratic Movement or romanticizes spies. The drama is currently in production."





Blue House further gave permission to "Snowdrop" to continue filming, however, with a warning, "If the drama falls into severity for distortion of history after airing, it will be dealt with accordingly. Not only will the regulation committee for broadcasts be closely monitoring Snowdrop, but the producers will also have to take full responsibility should it come to that point." This concludes that the drama will continue to air but what the future holds for it is still a matter of uncertainty.





What are your views on this controversy? Should this drama be facing such backlash?







