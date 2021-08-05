The Blue Umbrella: Vishal Bhardwaj's underrated gem

One of Bollywood's greatest directors, Vishal Bhardwaj, who has given films like Haider, Maqbool, Omkara, and many others, has also directed a movie based on Ruskin Bond's novel on the same name, The Blue Umbrella. The film is currently streaming on Netflix, and it is an underrated title. The movie stars Pankaj Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal, Shreya Sharma, and others in pivotal roles.





The film revolves around a special blue umbrella gifted by a Japanese tourist to a little girl, Bindiya (played by Shreya). After that, the girl garnered popularity. But, however, a shopkeeper in her village named Nandakishore (played by Pankaj Kapoor) tries to steal that umbrella from her. The movie slowly unfurls what happens next in their lives. The film has beautiful songs, gorgeous sceneries, and talented actors, making it more worthy for watching. What do you think?